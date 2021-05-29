ACoconut (AC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $133,005.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002772 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $133,005.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00066635 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000089 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

