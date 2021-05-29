Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 6.8% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,937.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,261.83 or 0.06664590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $630.38 or 0.01857435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00471377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00182836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.43 or 0.00705497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00479389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00430739 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

