AdEx Network Hits Market Capitalization of $96.60 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002358 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $96.60 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.00842374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.27 or 0.08672498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00088011 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 127,833,375 coins and its circulating supply is 120,690,898 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

