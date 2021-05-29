Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.82

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.82 and traded as high as C$18.43. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$18.34, with a volume of 149,443 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. ATB Capital increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.67.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$682.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.