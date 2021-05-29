Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.32

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.35. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 1,036,112 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 50.49% and a negative net margin of 43.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

