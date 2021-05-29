Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $62.90 million and $11.19 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00342102 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00026761 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 383,344,102 coins and its circulating supply is 337,523,158 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

