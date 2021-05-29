Aion Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.89 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $91.89 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,659.44 or 1.00188612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00036012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.60 or 0.01065498 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00546933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.75 or 0.00380847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00086393 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.