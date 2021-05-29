Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total transaction of C$173,245.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,622.90.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$27.18 on Friday. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

