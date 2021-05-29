Akash Network Market Cap Reaches $207.94 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00009959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $207.94 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00319806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00196720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.77 or 0.00853207 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 138,884,737 coins and its circulating supply is 60,849,318 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.