Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.61

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.61 and traded as high as C$11.04. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$11.03, with a volume of 473,475 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB set a C$9.75 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.61.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

