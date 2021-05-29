Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.33. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 84,345 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $180.19 million, a P/E ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter worth approximately $7,691,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,307,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,873 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,874,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,690,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2,264.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 902,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

