ALL BEST ICO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $13,418.33 and approximately $11.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00076189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00881702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.49 or 0.09199499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00090435 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,892,615 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.