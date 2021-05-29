All Sports Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. All Sports has a market cap of $31.52 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.53 or 0.00857172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.58 or 0.08782017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00087560 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.