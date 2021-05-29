Allianz (FRA:ALV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $205.12

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €205.12 ($241.32) and traded as high as €216.70 ($254.94). Allianz shares last traded at €215.35 ($253.35), with a volume of 1,032,718 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €222.15 ($261.36).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €216.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €205.12.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

