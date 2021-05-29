AllSafe (ASAFE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $122.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 20.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. AllSafe has a market cap of $284,297.53 and approximately $122.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00066811 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000776 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

