American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $59,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,246 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.