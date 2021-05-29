Amon Reaches Market Cap of $3.84 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $850.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00073125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00860087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.77 or 0.08713786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00087690 BTC.

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

