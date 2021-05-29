Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,760. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,562 shares of company stock worth $3,889,985. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

