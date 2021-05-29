Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.63. IDEX reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.66. 261,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,966. IDEX has a 12-month low of $145.85 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,178,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IDEX by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

