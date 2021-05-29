Analysts Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $7.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. Truist upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,722 shares of company stock worth $6,413,978 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 618,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

