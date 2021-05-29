Analysts Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Post $4.81 EPS

Brokerages predict that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.38 and the highest is $5.24. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 465.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $13.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of BCC traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. 369,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $1,151,761 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

