Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($0.95). Cinemark reported earnings of ($1.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

