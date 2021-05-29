Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.36. Harley-Davidson reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,114.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 218,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $48.47. 889,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

