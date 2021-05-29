Analysts Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report $37.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the highest is $40.10 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $36.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $149.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.20 million to $158.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $150.67 million, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $161.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KREF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

KREF opened at $21.38 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

