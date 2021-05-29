Analyzing Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) & Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) and Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Applied UV alerts:

2.7% of Applied UV shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Capstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Applied UV and Capstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied UV 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied UV and Capstone Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied UV $5.73 million 13.54 -$3.37 million ($0.59) -13.98 Capstone Companies $2.77 million 29.51 -$2.38 million N/A N/A

Capstone Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied UV.

Profitability

This table compares Applied UV and Capstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied UV N/A N/A N/A Capstone Companies -74.67% -78.39% -55.26%

Summary

Applied UV beats Capstone Companies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights. The company markets its products under the Capstone Lighting and Duracell brand names, as well as under the Hoover Home LED licensed brand through a network of direct sales force, retailers, and distributors. It sells its products through retail warehouse clubs, hardware centers, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.