Analyzing LENSAR (LNSR) & Its Peers

LENSAR (NASDAQ: LNSR) is one of 174 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LENSAR to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get LENSAR alerts:

This table compares LENSAR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR N/A N/A N/A LENSAR Competitors -666.98% -89.08% -17.78%

58.8% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LENSAR and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million -$19.77 million -1.93 LENSAR Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 68.38

LENSAR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LENSAR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 LENSAR Competitors 892 3811 7026 187 2.55

LENSAR currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 141.84%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.07%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

LENSAR beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.