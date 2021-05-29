Analyzing XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

This table compares XPeng and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 28.34 -$418.70 million ($1.62) -19.83 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -33.15

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPeng, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for XPeng and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85 Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $52.12, indicating a potential upside of 62.22%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 98.34%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than XPeng.

Summary

XPeng beats Fisker on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

