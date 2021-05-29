Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.56. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

