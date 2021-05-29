Aragon Court (ANJ) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $14.52 million and $48,374.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aragon Court Coin Profile

ANJ is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

