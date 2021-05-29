Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.28

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.28 and traded as high as $6.49. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 1,021,261 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 136,375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth $305,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

