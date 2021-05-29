Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the April 29th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ARDC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,058. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 27.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter worth $167,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

