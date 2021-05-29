Argon Price Reaches $0.0868 on Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Argon has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $277,718.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00056611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00311047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00191952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.58 or 0.00826540 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

