Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.51 and traded as high as C$3.17. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$3.03, with a volume of 1,817,320 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$939.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.51.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$133.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

