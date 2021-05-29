Arion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $43,985.91 and $114.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00056611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00311047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00191952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.58 or 0.00826540 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,027,260 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

