Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 11,241.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 679.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,805.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.38. The stock had a trading volume of 282,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,163. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $341.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.50, for a total value of $117,802.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $592,028.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at $425,564.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock worth $23,537,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

