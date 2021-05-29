Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.53 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $138.78 million and $8.53 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016928 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,599,216 coins and its circulating supply is 129,478,319 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

