ASOS (LON:ASC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5,054.49

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,054.49 ($66.04) and traded as low as GBX 4,765 ($62.26). ASOS shares last traded at GBX 4,877 ($63.72), with a volume of 253,229 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,011.93 ($78.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,114 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,054.49.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

