Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,291.58

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,291.58 ($29.94) and traded as high as GBX 2,353 ($30.74). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,321 ($30.32), with a volume of 643,169 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,261 ($29.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,344.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,291.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

