Atheios (ATH) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $55,117.35 and $19.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 44,090,851 coins and its circulating supply is 40,512,325 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

