Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Athene has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $63.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Athene by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

