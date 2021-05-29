Auctus Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Auctus has a market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $77,631.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00077581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.00842374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.27 or 0.08672498 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 51,797,015 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

