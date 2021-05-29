Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $15.91 or 0.00046369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $2.07 billion and $72.54 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00260427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00046034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 384,086,039 coins and its circulating supply is 129,920,004 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.