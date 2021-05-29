Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 12.9% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,788,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,535,000 after purchasing an additional 43,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $447,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.97. 50,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,243. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $69.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.