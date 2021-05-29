Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 29.9% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 5.48% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $41,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,369,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,527,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,224,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,684,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 139.9% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,259. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39.

