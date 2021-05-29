AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

AZRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

AZRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 519,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,684. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.