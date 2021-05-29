AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

AZRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

AZRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 519,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,684. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

