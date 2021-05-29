BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAESY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

BAESY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 56,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $30.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BAE Systems by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,007,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

