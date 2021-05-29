Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $285.76

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 285.76 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 313.40 ($4.09). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 310.80 ($4.06), with a volume of 710,367 shares.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Balfour Beatty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 353.33 ($4.62).

The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 312.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 285.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

