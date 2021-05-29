Banano (BAN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $400,956.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $27.63 million and $400,956.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002407 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00056611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00311047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00073125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004984 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,443,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,417,650 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.