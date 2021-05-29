Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

NYSE LOW opened at $194.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.53. The company has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

