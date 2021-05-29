Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after buying an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $411,979,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after buying an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.